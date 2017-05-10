This, ladies and gentlemen, is a bad relationship. One person holds all the power, and doles it out as they please. Nothing makes that more obvious than his apology, which is basically him trying to appease her with small gifts. Does she want a drink? Something to read? All of this is in his power to give. But all it does is remind her that these are illusions, being dangled so she forgets that he holds all the power. She can't request them. They can only be offered.