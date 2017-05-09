Amy Schumer Tells R29 Why Being Famous Is Still Really Weird

So many people are shifting away from the pressure to love your body, and more towards body acceptance. Does that ring true for you?

That's so funny. People are just lowering their standards. [Laughs] I'm not like rolling around in bed going 'Yaaas,' but I think I can feel great. I can be feeling myself! Like I shot that InStyle cover and I was really feeling myself that day. I think that sort of acceptance... when I see myself in this movie, in a bathing suit, I'm fine. There's nothing for me to get over. This is my body. This is my face. This is it. I don't strive for this other version. I want to be healthy, and my weight fluctuates and whatever, but... I feel like other people need to work on accepting my body. Or not! People need time to decide how they feel about my body... I don't think about [my body]... I want to be healthy.