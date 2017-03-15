Story from TV Shows

Amy Schumer Slams Journalists For Reporting On The Alt-Right's Trolling

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Amy Schumer is firing back at both the alt-right trolls and the journalists who report about their antics.
After several websites published that the comedian's latest Netflix special Amy Schumer: The Leather Special was receiving poor star ratings on the streaming platform, Splitsider revealed a disturbing reason why that may be the case. The website suggested that the negative reviews — of which there have reportedly been many — may have less to do with the content of the special and more to do with the hatred that alt-right trolls have for outspoken feminist Schumer.
Meghan Wright, author of the article, argues that it's not hard to find alt-right Reddit subthreads that attack Schumer's work, and that this trolling may be to blame for the many one-star ratings on Schumer's new special. It's similar to how the women-led remake of Ghostbusters received an overwhelming number of down votes on its trailer when it was posted to YouTube — or how Leslie Jones, its star, was disgustingly attacked on Twitter with racist, sexist comments.
Schumer has since fired back at not only the alt-right trolls who attack her comedy, but also the journalists who report their harassment as "news." In a statement posted to her Instagram account, Schumer writes:
I am so proud of my special and grateful to all the people spreading love on line about it. I am the first female comic who is selling out arenas all over the world and so grateful for that. I am embarrassed for the "journalists" who report on trolls activities as if it's news. It's indicative of administration right now. Anyone who reported that "viewers aren't happy" with my special, it would have been cool if you did a moment of research before posting. The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do. Read the @splitsider article. They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show And I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I'm saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going. I am only alarmed by the people printing their organized trolling as "news" this is what the current administration wants. So this post has nothing against the trolls. I thank you trolls so much. It fills me with hope and power to see you all furiously posting so as always accuse me of whatever lies you want. Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead. I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth. Journalists do better it's embarrassing. Trolls see you on the next one!
A post shared by @amyschumer on

Whether or not you love Schumer, you've got to admit the sexism she faces on the daily is loathsome. And an alt-right attack on one woman for speaking her mind is an attack on all women. Props to Schumer for calling out the haters — and not letting them stop her from doing her work.
