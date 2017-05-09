The Internet Can't Handle Diddy Cropping Kendall & Kylie Out Of His Met Gala Photo

A week later, after all of the pomp and pageantry, chatter about the annual Met Gala has finally cooled off. We’ve chosen the queen of the night, discovered which attendee has a love of Ratatouille (the Disney film, not the dish), and swooned over a few cute couples.
While there was some alleged shade thrown during the evening, leave it to the ever luminary Diddy to show some expert-level shade. The music-media mogul posted an epic photo taken that evening, appearing alongside Wiz Khalifa, Migos, Jaden Smith, and Travis Scott. He captioned it with the hashtags, #teamlove #blackexcellence.
However, if you happen to follow Kylie Jenner on Instagram then perhaps you noticed something different about the version of the photo she posted. For starters, the lip-kit mogul and Kendall Jenner are actually in it. In the original version, Kylie appears between big sister Kendall and a kingly looking Diddy next to his six-man crew. The two women confidently toss their middle fingers at the camera. Diddy clearly wasn’t a fan of the original and savagely cropped the Jenner sisters out of the picture.
Advertisement
The internet took notice and had a field day. Soon after the hashtag #DiddyCrop took off along with some pretty epic responses.
I think we can all learn something from Diddy pic.twitter.com/R7AcJh8ClS— B A C O N (@FLSColours) May 6, 2017
Diddy knew he was gonna crop them out before the pic was even taken. Look how he's angled. https://t.co/yfVYbETSf0— Art & S0ul (@RahMoreno_) May 6, 2017
I'm gonna start doing the #diddycrop with all pics with unwanted people ?just need to make sure to stand extra straight— J9 ? (@Janine_nyc) May 8, 2017
While it’s unknown whether or not Diddy has a gripe against the Jenner-Kardashian clan, this isn’t the first time he’s cut a member from an epic photo. As noted by Paper, Diddy pulled the same editing shenanigans during the Yeezy season 2 fashion show a couple years ago. In an original photo, Diddy appears seated in the front row along with girlfriend Cassie, Alexander Wang, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Anna Wintour. Only Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé appear in his edited version. Considering Kardashian is the wife of the designer, that crop is even shadier than this one.
Advertisement