theory: the rapture comes, only harry styles is saved pic.twitter.com/U90jqRJm6c— maria sherman (@mariasherm) May 8, 2017
Someone: do you believe in Jesus?— ℓαяяу αf. (@LarentsParadise) May 8, 2017
Me: yes ofc it's Harry Styles
Person: ?¿
Me: see pic.twitter.com/jN0fUh0RyB
On the 40th day, jesus ascended into heaven @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/PKIlb0RMnU— Gobshite (@EmilyLeskovac44) May 8, 2017
@Harry_Styles— Bri (@QueenJaymi_) May 8, 2017
I always knew you were a God...#SignOfTheTimesMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/iIpairuO6i
very bold choice by Christopher Nolan to have Harry Styles just fly out of Dunkirk pic.twitter.com/J6E8Kq7fxW— Blythe Roberson (@blythelikehappy) May 8, 2017
Tfw you zoom past your former band members on the way to solo stardom pic.twitter.com/5UoCkP6rMu— Jessica Goodman (@jessgood) May 8, 2017
here's lovely harry styles flying through pizza ? pic.twitter.com/stE4fVSZEM— Jackson Davies (@actualjack) May 8, 2017
*harry starts flying*— Ashlee Sacks (@ashleedaniellee) May 8, 2017
me: we're soaring', flying...there's not a star in heaven that we can't reachpic.twitter.com/o75AMz5PXg