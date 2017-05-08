In a post that'll send fans straight through a nostalgia time warp, the One Tree Hill cast came together for — wait for it — a fan convention. That's right, the soapy WB/CW show that many of us grew up with has joined the ranks of Star Trek and Gilmore Girls to become convention-worthy. Let's not even mention how fellow CW show Supernatural, which is still on the air, has a very robust convention circuit, because those hunters are passionate.
People reports that the snapshot included most of the cast, but one notable exception didn't escape fans.
Shantel VanSanten, Laguna Beach alum Stephen Coletti, and Sophia Bush were all present and accounted for — along with a slew of other cast members — in a tweet posted by fellow star Robert Buckley. "OTH (partial) family reunion," he captioned the snapshot. VanSanten posted the same image to her own Instagram account, adding "Fam Jam." The event included Q&As, a concert featuring co-star Tyler Hilton, and plenty of chances for fans to mingle with their favourite stars.
OTH (partial) family reunion. pic.twitter.com/9dW3eHu2LL— Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) May 7, 2017
Why was it a "partial" reunion? Chad Michael Murray, one of the show's major names, wasn't in attendance. Back in July, he did attend the first-ever inside OTH fan convention, which was held in Wilmington, NC, a worthy stand-in for the angsty teen show's fictional location of Tree Hill. Perhaps he didn't participate in this latest get together because he just welcomed a brand-new baby daughter (and second child) with his wife, Sarah Roemer.
And while the cast, partial or not, may be working the convention circuit, don't count on a reunion anytime soon. Earlier this year, Hilarie Burton literally shot down any possibility of a reboot during an interview during production of the Lethal Weapon reboot. "I'm shooting guns, man! I don't need to go back to kissing and crying! I think we're all in such a different place, it wouldn't be something that I would be into," she explained. "That said, I would love to work with my cast mates on other things."
That means fans won't be officially returning to Tree Hill, at least not with one Peyton Sawyer, but anyone itching to feel those basketball and small-town drama feels again need only head to a convention.
