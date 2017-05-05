When Zoë Saldana mentioned to Britney Spears that she was pregnant with twins, she didn't think much of it — until the pop star revealed the news in an interview just days later.
Apparently, the Crossroads costars were on a flight from Los Angeles to New York when Saldana mentioned her pregnancy. She brought op the fact that she was having twins, knowing Spears was already a mum — and the rest was history.
"We were on the same flight from L.A. to New York, and we just talked for the duration of the flight," Saldana said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday. "She has two boys, I was having twins — and we had a beautiful talk. And I forgot — it never even occurred to me to not to say anything. We weren't trying to hide it, we were just trying to be discreet."
After that, Britney being Britney, the singer revealed Saldana's happy news to Entertainment Tonight. Apparently, ET asked Spears whether the two would make another movie together, and Spears thought Saldana might be too busy. "Who knows? That's a very good idea. But she's pregnant with twins right now. So I'm sure she’s got a huge future ahead of her," Spears told ET in 2014.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star wasn't upset with Spears — she was just surprised.
"I was shocked, because we weren't ready to sort of share that. But it was Britney, so it's okay," Saldana said on WWHL. The actress also said the pop star was "just being Britney."
Saldana's conversation with Andy Cohen isn't a hint that a Crossroads sequel is happening, though — the pair haven't seen each other since that flight, she told Cohen.
