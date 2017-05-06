Rest in peace, Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts. We hardly knew 'Ye.
On Friday afternoon, a fan Twitter account called Kanye Team tweeted, "Kanye has deactivated all of his social media accounts." Lo and behold, the observation was true: Kanye's former Twitter and Instagram accounts are nowhere to be found on the sites.
It's not clear why the rapper decided to leave his accounts behind, but fans aren't happy. Plenty of Twitter users were quick to express their disappointment that Kanye is no longer tweeting out philosophical gems like this one.
"Today is a sad day for social media... kanye west no longer has a Twitter or Instagram account. Stand by," one Twitter user wrote. Another person equated Twitter and Instagram's loss with the recent spring weather. "Holy kanye west deleted his twitter, no wonder its been raining lately," they wrote.
Today is a sad day for social media... kanye west no longer has a Twitter or Instagram account. Stand by— cez (@N11Cesar) May 5, 2017
holy kanye west deleted his twitter, no wonder its been raining lately— Charles (@toyuts) May 5, 2017
oh my gosh, kanye west deactivated his twitter pic.twitter.com/PKTvnAQrrW— swish (@yeezuzs) May 5, 2017
One endeavouring soul, though, shared screenshots of some of Kanye's most infamous tweets so that their memory can live on.
kanye may have deleted his social media but this day will be with me forever (idk why it starts at the bottom right) pic.twitter.com/UqmTh7t6RZ— lil sleepy (@moastoas) May 5, 2017
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West wants everyone to know her husband is alive and well. As the news about his social media departure broke, the reality star tweeted, "Kanye hand drew our KIDS logo," presumable referring to the Kimye children's clothing line. Unfortunately, Kardashian's tweet didn't include a photo of the logo to show off West's artistic skills.
Unsurprisingly, most of the replies to Kardashian's tweet were about West's social media departure, not the children's clothes.
@KimKardashian He's so talented but where has his social media pages gone?! ?— Jade Cook (@JadeKardashian_) May 5, 2017
A rep for Kanye didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story when we obtain a response.
