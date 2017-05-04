A flurry of events happen in between, but none are that significant or thrilling: Lucious confronts Cookie about Angelo’s stunt, Tinashe and Jamal try collaborating in the studio, but to no avail, and Hakeem vents to Tory and Tiana about the Bella birth certificate drama, before hopping in the tub and (presumably) having a threesome with them. After having a meeting with Snoop Dog, who is still hesitant about Inferno, Lucious learns that Snoop’s advisor is apart of the Dubois family. Now he is certain that there is a conspiracy going on (when isn't he?) and whines to Cookie about it. Cookie tries to appease things with Angelo, even proposing to do a public talk to alleviate the social and political distress he must be under after accidentally admitting his illegal actions over a microphone, but Angelo isn’t hearing her out. Rightfully so? He needs time to heal, Cook.