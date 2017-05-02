Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made Humans Of New York

“She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times.”

A post shared by Humans of New York (@humansofny) on May 1, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT