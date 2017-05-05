Don't Be Blue: Spring's Best Coloured Denim

It's May, another bank holiday is just around the corner and, dare we say, the weather is improving... Spring has officially sprung and our wardrobes are looking to follow suit.
Denim is a sartorial staple for most of us. Whether it's cutting-edge fabrication from directional designers or that pair of trusty jeans that looks great with anything, we rely on the wonder fabric as an everyday essential.
But while deep indigos, midnight blues and charcoal denim look fitting for autumn, we'd quite like to brighten up come spring. From peach to bubblegum via tangerine and brick, this season's offering of colourful denim is leaning towards the red side of the colour chart – not that we're complaining.
Red is the colour of SS17 and – with an honourable exception for lilac – we've found every shade in the spectrum for your new season denim refresh. Click through to see our colourful denim picks from the high street and designers alike.