A Case For White Being Spring's Fail-Safe Colour

No matter where in fashion history you look, white is a constant. Marilyn Monroe’s iconic white dress in 1955’s The Seven Year Itch paved the way for the seductive glamour of that era, while Studio 54 queen Bianca Jagger wore the colour at every turn, breathing new life into tailoring with her white YSL suit. The draped dress Princess Leia wore to fight battles of the galaxy? All white. And what did the Spice Girls wear to the 1998 Hollywood premiere of Spiceworld? Matching white suits, of course.