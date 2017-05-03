It's Lit! Hot Debut Author Olivia Sudjic Talks Us Through Her Favourite Books

Which three books would you recommend to a stranger?

The New Odyssey by Patrick Kingsley. He’s a friend who now works as a foreign correspondent for The New York Times. Here he writes about the refugee crisis and everyone should buy it ASAP. It’s brilliant, brave reporting and very moving. I’m currently re-reading The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood for an event I’m speaking at about literature and resistance under Trump. I’m really looking forward to watching the TV version starring Elisabeth Moss. If you have anxiety or insomnia – and who doesn’t, given the news – Little History of the World by Ernst Gombrich is the most charming and calming book to read a chapter of before bed. The famous art historian wrote it in 1935, aged 26, over the course of just six weeks. Technically it’s for children, but it’s probably more comforting for adults. It’s full of little jokes and the Nazis banned it for being too pacifist. Reading it – or better yet, being read to from it – is like having a very soothing grandparent setting the world to rights.