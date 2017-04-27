An Old Victoria Justice Interview Is The Internet's New Favourite Meme

@ArianatorIsland "I think we all are gonna break out and sing or dance" I CANNOT pic.twitter.com/q98XkhZhS1— tabea ☽ (@beachparadisee) April 24, 2017
me: black lives matter— khadija (@skrtnormani) April 24, 2017
victoria justice: i think ALL lives matter pic.twitter.com/qLgM0OzFdR
ariana: this is the part when I break free— annie loves harry (@cancelstyles) April 26, 2017
victoria: I think this is the part when we ALL break free pic.twitter.com/AdoO8DuOv9
ariana: and all i wanna do is to fall in deep— adam (@sidetosIut) April 23, 2017
victoria: i think WE ALL wanna fall in deep pic.twitter.com/owslEA5rh4
Ariana : I love the way you make me feel— tom (@arishottie) April 24, 2017
Victoria : I THINK WE ALL LOVE THE WAY HE MAKES US FEEL pic.twitter.com/WOUdr6o6Tj
Ariana: "And boyyyy you got me walking side to side"— I.M. (@Kidd_Gaga) April 23, 2017
Victoria: "I think we're ALL walking side to side" pic.twitter.com/TPCdcm4OS1
ariana: oh he gives it to me everyday— jason (@KNEWBETTERTBH) April 23, 2017
victoria: i think he gives it to us ALL everyday pic.twitter.com/ptEMLDgivI
ariana grande: im so into you— t r a s h d a d d y (@lucianthepotato) April 27, 2017
victoria justice: i think we're all so into you pic.twitter.com/veOmko0bSz
ariana grande: i've been here all night— Anna (@annnabov) April 26, 2017
victoria justice: i think we've ALL been here all night pic.twitter.com/r9qAcGIArT
Martin Luther King: I have a dream— Lucille Austero (@alexrea98) April 26, 2017
Victoria Justice: I think we all have a dream pic.twitter.com/IRnC8ttXR5
ariana: i'm in a relationship with mac miller— will (@collleensings) April 24, 2017
victoria justice: i think we're ALL in a relationship with mac miller pic.twitter.com/olPbHQYtYW
me: I love tacos more than any other food.— garan ⚡️?✨ (@garantinsley) April 27, 2017
Victoria Justice: I think we ALL love tacos more than any other food. pic.twitter.com/OvAQHPi3Nc
nicki: I'm the queen of rap young ariana run pop— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) April 24, 2017
victoria: i think we ALL run pop pic.twitter.com/itkxYKQAhi
@VictoriaJustice i think we ALL just want to dance pic.twitter.com/ejFz68kNO7— hannah (@bocaruin) April 24, 2017
@prasejeebus I think WE ALL need Feud S3 to be about Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice.— #1 IИTO YOU STΛN (@IntoYouSnatched) April 26, 2017