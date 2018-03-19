Holy Week Tells A Powerful Story — Here's What You Need To Know

For Christians who observe it, Holy Week is a solemn time of worship, to say the least. But at the end of it comes Easter Sunday — the celebration of Jesus' rebirth and evasion of death. Allowing oneself to experience Jesus' suffering caps off the Lenten season of penance and makes Easter Sunday's celebrations all the more joyful. This week of mourning tells a story of immense loss, but it leaves worshippers with the message that faith will help them endure it.