Holy Week Tells A Powerful Story — Here's What You Need To Know

Also known as Maundy Thursday (for the Latin word mandatum, meaning commandment), this day represents the day of the Last Supper, which ended with Jesus giving his disciples the commandment "that you love one another, as I have loved you, that you also love one another." Holy Thursday 's main celebrations are the Chrism Mass, in which bishops consecrate the oils used for sacraments, and the Mass of the Lord's Supper , in which the priest washes 12 congregants' feet (in a nod to Jesus washing his disciples' feet) and church officials strip the decorations from the church's altar.