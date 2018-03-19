10 Brunch Ideas To Get Things Hoppin' This Easter

Why are we pumped for 1st April? No, not just because it happens to be Easter and we love eating our body weight in chocolate eggs from pastel-coloured wicker baskets. We're mainly pumped because of brunch. Here's our logic: If standard Sundays are the prime brunching day of the week, then Easter Sunday is like the holy grail of brunching. It's a time when delectable breakfast-y dishes are whipped up by family members and friends with zero restraint and lots of flair.
So get ready to throw all your eggs in on this one delicious basket. To get your Easter brunch started, we went ahead and did some menu planning. Click on for ten tasty recipes that are equal parts whimsy and all-business. We've got all your dish-bases covered.