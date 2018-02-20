The Most Delicious Easter Egg This Year Is Vegan, Dairy & Gluten-Free

It's official, our Hazelnut Crunch Chocolate Truffle Easter Egg is THE BEST! We're over the moon to come top, out of 142 (yes, 142!) in the @goodhousekeepinguk 2018 Easter Egg Taste Test. For the full results follow link in our bio. You can buy our beautiful Easter Eggs from good independent health food shops and delis @ethicalsuperstore & @ocadouk #boojabooja #organic #vegan #nondairy #dairyfree #glutenfree #soyafree #crueltyfree #chocolate #truffles #easter #handmade #shoplocal #whatveganseat #giftideas
Easter is nigh, which for many people means mostly one thing: chocolate. We know the usual suspects – Cadbury's, Galaxy or Nestlé – but according to a recent taste test, none of them is the most delicious.
The Good Housekeeping Institute conducted a 'blind' test of Easter treats (available in 2018) and the winner might surprise you: Booja-Booja’s vegan hazelnut crunch chocolate truffles, which contain no dairy, gluten or soya.
A group of 80 testers had the enviable task of tasting 142 eggs and giving them scores across eight categories, including taste, texture, aroma and appearance. Booja-Booja's offering came up trumps, scoring 89/100.
Booja-Booja has long been a favourite among vegans for its rich truffles and dairy-free ice cream. It's popular with food bloggers, too, with its products sold at selected stockists, including Waitrose and Planet Organic.
Its chocolate salted caramel dairy-free ice cream recently won the 'best food' award at the Organic and Natural Business Product Awards 2017, while its caramel pecan praline and hunky punky chocolate dairy-free ice creams both won Great Taste Awards. Chocolate this delicious doesn't come cheap, however, with the hazelnut crunch chocolate truffles sold for an RRP of £24.95.
Tesco Finest Dark Chocolate Belgian Egg (£5), which is covered in freeze-dried raspberries, came in second place with a score of 87/100.
The milk chocolate prize was picked up by the Co-op for its Irresistible Single Origin Ecuadorian Milk Chocolate Cocoa Pod (£7), which combines "complex vanilla and sweet roasted caramel flavours with subtle, refreshing fruity notes".
Lindt's classic Gold Bunny picked up the bronze medal for its "milky, caramel like taste", with 84/100 and winning in the kids' category.
Caroline Bloor, Good Housekeeping's consumer director, said traditional retailers were clearly having to do more to satisfy customers' ever-evolving tastebuds. "Seeing a vegan-friendly egg take the crown may come as a surprise to some, but this is why our famous blind tests are more important now than ever before!"
