The Most Delicious Easter Egg This Year Is Vegan, Dairy & Gluten-Free

It's official, our Hazelnut Crunch Chocolate Truffle Easter Egg is THE BEST! We're over the moon to come top, out of 142 (yes, 142!) in the @goodhousekeepinguk 2018 Easter Egg Taste Test. For the full results follow link in our bio. You can buy our beautiful Easter Eggs from good independent health food shops and delis @ethicalsuperstore & @ocadouk #boojabooja #organic #vegan #nondairy #dairyfree #glutenfree #soyafree #crueltyfree #chocolate #truffles #easter #handmade #shoplocal #whatveganseat #giftideas

A post shared by Booja-Booja (@boojabooja) on Feb 20, 2018 at 4:41am PST