Part of the fun of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is literally keeping up with the Kardashians. As the Kardashian and Jenner kids get older, get married, and get pregnant, their family tree grows ever more complicated. You might think you know the Kardashians, but did you know just how intricate their connections have become?
When it comes to the Kardashians, English fails. We must resort to the universal language of flowcharts and family trees to map the circuitous roads found in the Kardashiverse. Behold your comprehensive guide to the tangled web, below.
As you can see, we've created this chart as a public service. Here, we solve the mystery of how best friends Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are actually related by marriage. We bring to your attention the wild connection between Tyga and Khloé's new boyfriend. We remind you that Kim's been married not once, not twice, but three times.
You might as well memorise this chart, since the Kardashians show no sign of abdicating their throne as America's most famous family. Now that the first Kardashian generation has spawned a new one, we're already envisioning a Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Second Generation spin-off, featuring drama like Penelope Disick's simmering jealousy for her casually cool cousin North West, Dream Kardashian caught between warring parents, and one very controlling great-grandmother, Kris Jenner. To be honest, we can't wait.
After years of watching the triumphs, struggles, and minutiae of their daily lives unfold on their eponymous E! series, many of us consider the Kardashian family to be close personal friends, of a sort. After all, the cameras have brought their most intimate moments straight into our living rooms. Though each scene is, most likely, staged from the strategic brain of Kris Jenner, we still laugh and cry alongside the ever-expanding Kardashian clan.
At last, with this chart, you'll always be able to keep up with the Kardashians.
