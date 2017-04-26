The premiere episode of Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" opens with a woman running through the woods with her child. We later learn that this is Offred (Elisabeth Moss) and that she and her husband are attempting to run away to Canada after a violent religious coup has stripped women of all their rights. It's a move that feels uncomfortably close to our current reality, but then again, so does this whole show. Offred is eventually cornered by what looks like an armed militia, and her child is taken. A shot in the distance indicates that her husband is dead. She's struck from behind, and things go dark as she's carted off to her new life.