It's no secret that the Kardashians are not happy with Caitlyn Jenner's memoir. In the most recent episode of their TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner says she's furious about the book, and now Kim Kardashian has appeared on Ellen to talk about things like the Paris robbery, as well as the specifics of the family's disappointment with the tell-all.
"My heart breaks for my mum," Kim says of the book, The Secrets Of My Life. "Because I feel like she’s been through so much and [Caitlyn Jenner is] promoting this book and she’s saying all these things. I don’t think it’s necessary and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful."
Specifically, Kris Jenner took issue with Caitlyn's claims that the mother knew Caitlyn was transgender before she came out.
"I was curious and said, 'What the hell is going on?' She said, 'You just would never understand,'" Kris recalls in KUWTK. "And then, all through the book, Kris knew. 'Kris knew before I even made love to her.' I'm like, 'What?'"
In general, the family feels that Kris Jenner was portrayed inaccurately in the memoir, and now Kim is trying to figure out how the jilted family interacts with the former Olympian.
"It’s still Kendall and Kylie’s dad so I wanna be respectful, but I just feel like there’s no need for a book," Kim said.
"I feel like it’s taken [Jenner] a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don’t expect her to be honest about my mum now," she added. "But it’s just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense."
The reality star also revealed that she hasn't spoken to Caitlyn in a few weeks, and while she still loves her, their relationship has changed.
"That was my stepdad for so many years. She taught me about character and so much growing up and I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now," Kim explained.
The Secrets Of My Life is available now — but according to the Kardashians, maybe take it with a grain of salt. Watch the interview below:
