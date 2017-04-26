We said it before and we’ll say it again: This season is all about shorter hairstyles. It seems as though every celebrity — from Jennifer Lopez to Selena Gomez — is looking to lighten up their looks. And come summer, it’s going to be all about the cut that just won’t quit: the lob. The next A-lister to get in on the trend? Katie Holmes.
While the actress tends to keep her hair pretty low maintenance both on and off the big screen, it looks like she's finally ready to switch up her 'do. The proof: Holmes debuted the shoulder-length chop at Chanel Artists Dinner during the Tribeca Film Festival this Monday, and we were pleasantly surprised by the sudden change.
Just a few weeks ago, the star was at the salon with her go-to hairstylist DJ Quintero getting matching blowouts with her daughter (and mini me), Suri. But she must have been inspired by the seasonal spring cleaning . The celebrity hairstylist posted to Instagram a photo of the fresh cut with the caption, “Chop Chop ✂️ New haircut for Miss @katieholmes212.”
The layered, tousled look is a big change from the cascading ends she's known for. These days it’s rare to see Holmes switching up her signature style (minus that one time she rocked bangs). But if it's true that the bob is merely a gateway look that leads to a pixie or a buzzcut, we can't wait to see what's next on the docket for the star.
