"For ['Don't You Forget About Me,' which plays when Offred returns home], we were shooting that scene, and Reed and I just felt like we were in an '80s movie with that scene... I'm feeling super good, and then walking down the stairs to the driveway I see my crush, I think he likes me too, and we just felt like this was an '80s movie scene. So we thought, well, what's a great '80s song? And The Breakfast Club song came to mind. We didn't even think we'd be able to do it, but luckily thanks to Hulu and MGM, who have been so supportive of our choices, we were able to get it and use it in the show."