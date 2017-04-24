It's not everyday that a television show's social media team personally responds to every piece of criticism and backlash on Twitter — but, then again, not every show is about a Girlboss. And that's what we love about it.
If you're like us, you binged-watched the first season of Netflix's fired up new series, Girlboss, based on the formative years of Sophia Amoruso, the found of Nasty Gal and author of #Girlboss, as she went from vintage clothing vulture to retail empress (and then shifted lanes to drop down as CEO of the clothing company and create Girlboss, the website and brand), this weekend and saw tidbits of your own life in the dramatic retelling of how a young woman built her company from scratch.
But once critics rose from their den, bleary-eyed and pessimistic, the reviews started pouring in, and mixed in with the praise was absolute abomination. And in taking a cue from the rule-breaking, and sailor-mouthed Sophia, the Girlboss Twitter went to work responding to each one, shading the hell out of publication, after publication. At first I thought the Twitter account went rogue, but then I realised they're just Girlboss-ing the hell out of anyone who tries invalidate the series. If you LOL-ed during the show, then you're about to lose it over this Twitter shade. It's a funny way to reinforce the "I-Don't-Give-A-Fuck"-edness of the series, but don't get any wild ideas and start responding to your mom or boss like this — that, we don't endorse.
Read the best responses below, and always ask yourself: WWAGBD? What Would A Girlboss Do?
we aggressively don't care. #sorrynotsorry https://t.co/BuIpS6RJqg— Girlboss (@girlbossnetflix) April 21, 2017
yeah being ambitious and unbothered by haters is irritating https://t.co/uAjMxplf9g— Girlboss (@girlbossnetflix) April 22, 2017
omg i see what you did there. ??? take a bow honey. #clever https://t.co/D0OHprIpuE— Girlboss (@girlbossnetflix) April 22, 2017
frustrating but occasionally fun.. wow. sounds like life doesn't it? ? https://t.co/0SitzxVuJL— Girlboss (@girlbossnetflix) April 22, 2017
we don't look at the past through rose-colored shutter shades https://t.co/z3aljoSQtG— Girlboss (@girlbossnetflix) April 21, 2017
Sophia Amoruso herself even joined in on the fun, responding directly to one person's criticism of her character.
@miriam_suter @girlbossnetflix No, it's how we portray my dumb ass in 2006— SOPHIA AMORUSO (@sophiaamoruso) April 24, 2017
Moral of the story: don't mess with a girlboss, guys. Because they will find you, and they will drag you on Twitter.
