House of Cards left off with quite a cliffhanger. The Underwoods were facing scandal in the form of a tell-all like the one that Zoe Barnes would have written before Frank Underwood pushed her in front of a train. To combat that, Frank and Claire (Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright) are going to launch a massive war against not-ISIS. Will it work? Who would have thought that an embattled president would launch into armed conflict to pull attention away from negative stories? Not us!
As season five rapidly approaches, we'll have our answer soon enough. But we got a glimpse of what the future will hold in this season five preview in Entertainment Weekly.
Executive producer Melissa James Gibson told EW that the Trump comparisons are a little inexact. To be fair, Cards was written before the election was decided.
“Sure, the resonance sometimes feels eerie," she said. "But Trump is an outsider who’s trying to blow up the system, and Francis is the opposite.”
The show will also cover the election, which will see Frank and Claire run as a ticket. “This season delves into the cost of ambition and the repercussions for their relationship,” said Gibson.
We frankly can't wait. House of Cards will return for its fifth season on May 30.
