The last time we saw Mulder and Scully, things looked decidedly bleak for everyone’s favourite intrepid FBI agents. Mulder was at death’s door and the only thing that could save him was stem cells from the pair’s son, William (whereabouts unknown). Before the finale’s closing credits rolled, a UFO appeared out of nowhere and hovered above D.C. The shot was mostly obscured by frustrated fans like me throwing objects at their TV screens, but now we can rejoice because another season of The X-Files has officially been confirmed.
As if this news isn’t exciting enough, the next instalment will consist of 10 episodes. Although last year’s revival was a fun exercise in nostalgia, the six-episode format left many fans wanting more (*raises hand*). According to Fox’s announcement, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will revive their roles as Mulder and Scully — so I’ll take this as confirmation that Mulder dodged death once again. (What a relief!) And, of course, creator Chris Carter will serve as executive producer.
“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators – these are the hallmarks of great TV shows,” said Fox president David Madden. “And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide. Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files.”
Last year’s revival had killer ratings, so it’s no surprise that Fox is eager for another instalment. But between the hectic schedules of Duchovny and Anderson, it seemed like we would be in for a long wait. It turns out that’s not the case. Although an official premiere date hasn’t yet been announced, production starts this summer and the series will air sometime during the 2017-2018 season.
How did Mulder survive the Spartan virus? Was Scully’s new dog, Dagoo, immune from the epidemic? What’s the deal with that UFO? And where is William?
When The X-Files returns, let’s hope Carter answers these burning questions and proves the truth is really out there.
