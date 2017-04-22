Blake Lively Told Off a Reporter For Asking A Question About Fashion

Blake Lively isn't here for gender stereotypes.
During Variety's New York Power of Women luncheon on Friday, Lively refused to answer a reporter's question about fashion.
It's not that Lively doesn't like style, or that she wanted to be rude — but she was one of the honorees at the luncheon because of her work to fight child pornography. So, yeah, it probably wasn't the best time to ask a question about clothing.
USA Today digital editor Maeve McDermott posted Lively's response on Twitter after the event. "Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?" Lively said, according to McDermott. (McDermott's tweet didn't reveal what the question was.)
In the video McDermott posted, the actress said that we should "become more aware" and "build women up" before directing the reporter to ask her another question.
Blake Lively popping off after someone asked her about fashion at #PowerOfWomen - "Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?" pic.twitter.com/iPftkPfoeF— Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 21, 2017
One thing Lively did address at the event, though, was her concern about the Trump administration.
"There's a lot that’s worrying me [about the current administration] as a woman and a mother," Lively said at the event, according to Variety. "I feel like there's an awakening that's happened… We can't just retweet things. We have to do something about it."
In Variety's Power of Women New York issue, Lively spoke about her work with the Child Rescue Coalition. The group is working to track down IP addresses of internet users who download "sexually explicit images of minors," the magazine explains. So far, the Child Rescue Coalition has aided in 9,000 arrests and the rescue of 2,084 children, according to Variety.
"There are millions of files all over the world being traded every single day of child pornography," Lively told Variety. "It's so disturbing. A lot of these people are fathers... If you proactively find these predators, you can save so many children."
