Listen To Prince William & Prince Harry Open Up To Kate About Their Mother's Death

Princess Diana's death shook the world back in 1997, but we rarely hear Princes William and Harry talk about the loss. The brothers, who were aged 15 and 12, respectively, when their mother died, have joined Kate Middleton in the Heads Together campaign, which aims to de-stigmatise talking openly about mental health. It was this very stigma that made the boys feel that they couldn't ever reopen old wounds and discuss their mother's death, and they told Kate that they don't want kids today to ever be put in that position.
"If it's physical injuries, it's supposedly easier because you can see those injuries," Prince Harry remarks in the video as the three royals sit around a picnic table. "Whereas if it's hidden wounds, then no one can see that...but the effect that has on them, their family, and their friends is huge."
Talking about it, Prince William explains, is a huge part of the healing process. You're literally halving your problems to share with someone else and working through it together — but that doesn't mean it's easy.
"Both of us have always been open to each other saying we've never really talked about it," Harry continues. "We've never really talked about losing a mum at such a young age. And when you speak to other people's families and little kids and stuff, you think, 'Wow, I don't want them to have to go through the same things.'"
"We are uniquely bonded because of what we've been through," Prince William adds. "But even Harry and I over the years have not talked enough about our mother."
"Never enough," Harry agrees.
While the two can't change the past, they can lead the conversation in hopes of helping others.
"You have to prioritise your mental health," Prince William says. "Someone has to take the lead and be brave enough to force that conversation."
Watch the family talk about how they handle mental health issues in the short film below:
