All Your Favourite Celebs Made The Time 100 This Year

Every year, Time releases a list of the 100 Most Influential People. No offence to the past, but 2017's list is particularly incredible. Divided into Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Titans, and Icons, the list features influencers, celebrities, and people working tirelessly behind the scenes to create some of society's best work.
When it comes to our faves, so many have made the list. Ranging from actors to singers to late-night TV hosts, the people whose lives we follow every day have ended up influencing us more than we ever knew. Time recruited some of these celebrities' biggest fans to write up why exactly they deserve this honour. It's a smorgasbord of talent. Lin-Manuel Miranda writes about Riz Ahmed's acting, Brie Larson gushes over best friend Emma Stone, Meryl Streep bows down to Viola Davis, and we can't get enough of any of it.
Ahead, we've pulled out some of our favourite celebrities on the list, as well as the wonderful things written about them by their Hollywood peers. Bask in the greatness of pop culture's most important influencers. Then, check out the full list here.