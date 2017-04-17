Meghan Markle Will Be At Pippa Middleton's Wedding — Sort Of

For months, fans have wondered whether Meghan Markle will attend Pippa Middleton's wedding. Now, we have an answer, and it's sure to make the actress' supporters very happy.
Middleton and her fiancé, hedge fund manager James Matthews, got engaged last July. It's very exciting for both of them — but fans weren't sure if the Suits star would accompany Prince Harry to the wedding on May 20.
Of course, there is a catch. Markle won't be able to attend the ceremony itself, unless she and Harry somehow find themselves engaged before the nuptials.
The Daily Mail reported in March that Middleton might institute a "no ring, no bring" policy for guests at the ceremony. That would make plus-ones who weren't engaged or married ineligible to attend the ceremony itself.
Well, it looks like the rumours weren't wrong. People reports that Markle will be with Harry at "the evening party after the nuptials," but not for the ceremony inside St. Mark's church in Engelfield. It's great to hear that Markle will be participating in the day's events — but it's too bad she won't get to see Princess Charlotte and Prince George participate in the wedding as a bridesmaid and a page boy, respectively.
Even though she likely won't attend the ceremony itself, People sees the fact that Markle will be at the wedding as an indicator of how serious her relationship with Harry is getting. The magazine notes that the couple spent Easter weekend together in Toronto, rather than Harry attending the royal family's traditional services in England.
If couples that include royal family members and celebrities are anything like us, the couple has a whole lot of "you're next" conversations to look forward to at the wedding.
