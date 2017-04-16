How Celebrities Are Spending Easter

It's Easter Sunday, and celebs are getting into the holiday spirit all over social media (the ones that aren't at Coachella, that is). Some are posting silly selfies, some are having fun with filters, some are sharing flashback photos, and some are spending time with their families. Their Easter baskets may be a little more intense than yours, however.
It's amazing to see families like Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, and their twins celebrating the holiday together, proving that divorces can be amicable and don't have to mean the end of family celebrations. And it's fun to see how other people prepare. Sofia Vergara goes all out, and I'm dying to know what her actual Easter celebration is really like.
However they celebrate, it's refreshing to see celebs enjoying the same things that those of us that celebrate Easter do, and taking Easter Sunday to reflect and spend time with their families.
From bunny ears to throwback pics to sleeping in, click through for a glipse into how everyone is spending the holiday.