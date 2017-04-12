Oprah Asked Reese Witherspoon The Wrong Question On Set

There's not a lot that rattles Oprah Winfrey. She's a media mogul who puts herself on the cover of her own magazine each month — there's no better definition of a boss lady than that. However, thanks to a new interview, we finally know what intimidates Oprah.
Oprah, who is next starring in the highly-anticipated HBO film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, admitted that she felt like a total novice while talking to Reese Witherspoon. In her new interview with People's Jess Cagle, the former talk show host stated that while on the set of her new movie A Wrinkle In Time — in which the Big Little Lies actress also stars — Oprah asked Witherspoon how many films she had been in. Oprah was flat-out shocked by the answer:
Advertisement
"[Witherspoon] said, 'I don’t know, I don’t know…hundreds, I don’t know.' So I was like 'Oh God, please don’t ask me how many movies I’ve done,'" she joked in the interview. She then added: "I think I’ve done five...It’s rare that I feel intimidated, but I felt intimidated."
According to Oprah's IMDb page, she has appeared in nine movies, which doesn't include voiceover work — so maybe she's not quite as far behind Witherspoon as she assumes. Witherspoon has actually only appeared in 35 movies (again, not counting voiceover work) and currently has four films in pre-production. Witherspoon did, however, start acting years after Oprah: her first IMDb credit is in 1991, whereas Oprah's is in 1985 for The Colour Purple, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nod.
Oprah may have been intimidated by Witherspoon's acting resume, but they'll both be a part of bringing A Wrinkle In Time to life. Witherspoon will play Mrs. Whatsit, while Oprah will portray Mrs. Which. It's a little confusing — but I'm certainly excited to see it.
Advertisement