When Chris Kraus's 1997 feminist semi-autobiographical novel I Love Dick was republished in 2015, a whole new generation was introduced to the cult book. Its bright green cover and provocative title also ensured it popped up all over Instagram, including on Lorde's account (Lena Dunham gave her a copy obviously).
Now the book that blurs the lines between fiction, letters and memoir has been turned into a television series for Amazon. Directed by Jill Soloway, the creator of the award-winning Transparent, it stars the great Kathryn Hahn (How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, Girls) as Chris, Griffin Dunne as her husband, and Kevin Bacon as Dick, the man who Chris develops an unhealthy erotic obsession with.
The show starts on 12th May and you can watch the trailer here. We can't wait.
