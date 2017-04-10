Khloé Kardashian & Her Boyfriend Are Loved-Up In This New Instagram

Never mind the Kardashians. Let's keep up with Khloé, shall we?
Khloé Kardashian has been dating NBA star Tristan Thompson since last fall, which is around the same time her divorce from that other NBA star, former Lakers star Lamar Odom, was finalised. (What can we say, she has a type.)
The relationship hasn't been without its fair share of drama — some critics are upset that Thompson recently welcomed a baby with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and have accused Kardashian of being a homewrecker — but, judging from the 32-year-old reality star's latest Instagram, it's smooth sailing.
Over the weekend the Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian host shared this photo of the couple cuddling at Thompson's March birthday party. Kardashian threw a gold-themed soiree in honour of the Cleveland Cavaliers centre's 26th birthday, which apparently involved a little bit of PDA.
"Us," she captioned the photo.
The internet pretty much let out a collective "awww" in response to the pic, which shows the 6'9" Thompson with his arms wrapped around his famous girlfriend. Her older sister Kim Kardashian West commented with a trio of pink heart emojis, while family friend Chrissy Teigen voiced her approval with a "like."
The lovebirds were recently spotted on a date night in Los Angeles on March 20. According to E! News, the couple had dinner at Catch L.A. with Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner and eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian before heading to West Hollywood's Nightingale Club.
"[They] sat next to each other at dinner and were acting really sweet," a source told E!. "He was making nice gestures to her and and showing some love. He was a complete gentleman, always making sure she was okay."
In addition to Thompson and her marriage to Odom, Kardashian has also dated Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden He recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about their split.
"I didn’t like all the attention,” Harden told the magazine. “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”
Thompson doesn't appear to have those issues. Here's to shooting — and scoring.
