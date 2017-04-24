If you're woman enough to take on an ultra run then you deserve much higher praise than anything we can shower on you here. For those unsure what an "ultra run" is, it's anything longer than the 26.2 miles of a marathon. Ultra runs can even be as long as 1,000 miles over a couple of days! For a non-scary introduction, look up Runstock in Northamptonshire, which sees kids doing 5ks alongside the 50k-ers. Every 5k lap gets you a wristband – with one person last year opting to cover 75k(!), that's a lot of wristbands. Once you've mastered Runstock, start looking at some of the more intense ultra runs that take place all over the globe, from the Peruvian rainforest to the French Alps.