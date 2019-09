"26.2 miles? I can do that!" you might reckon after watching all sorts of people cross the finish line of the London Marathon. And you know what? I bet, given time to train, you can. Sign up immediately for next year's London Marathon here if you're really inspired, but bear in mind that the odds of getting in are around one in seven. Other options to look at include the Brighton Marathon next April (running in fresh sea air? Yes please) and the Hull Marathon (use as an excuse to go and see what the City of Culture 2017 has on offer) in September. Give the Edinburgh Marathon in May some consideration, too. It takes in views from all around the beautiful city – and offers guaranteed entry to those who don't get into the London Marathon.