We Sent A Feminist To The UK's First Porn Film Festival

After the show Rude Juud, one of the organisers, explained how the Digital Economy Bill was part of the inspiration behind the event. In a matter of days, the Digital Economy Bill will go to the House of Commons for consideration. It’s the latest in a trio of new laws that threaten to shut down small pornographers in the UK and create a culture of surveillance and shame around porn use. Although it wasn’t intended to be explicitly political, LPFF was still an act of resistance.