This Is Why Amy Schumer Isn't Concerned About Getting Older

It's high time for another Amy Schumer movie. Her last hit, Trainwreck, came out in 2015, and this May she's teaming up with Goldie Hawn for Snatched, a comedy about a mother and daughter who get stranded in a jungle on vacation. To celebrate the upcoming film, Schumer appeared on the cover of InStyle's new May beauty issue, and spoke to friend Jessica Seinfeld (as in, wife of Jerry) about not just beauty, but also wellness and the inevitability of growing older in Hollywood.
While the actress frequently attends SoulCycle ("we ride very slowly in the back") and just got back into Yoga, her personal version of self-care is extremely low-key.
"In terms of decompressing, I also want to get into pyjamas as often as possible," she says. "Then I think a beautiful thing is having wine. And some pot."
However, she definitely goes through periods when she tones down the drinking.
"In the past couple years there have been times when I haven’t drunk for months," she reveals. "What I find is I look so much better, feel amazing ... and am so bored."
But these routines and regimens don't necessarily have an end goal — that is to say, the comedian isn't trying to change how she looks or slow down the clock. In fact, she's not worried about ageing at all.
"What’s good about not being a model is that it’s not the thing I trade on," she said. "Once I start looking older, that won’t affect me. I have never gotten anything done because I’m, like, so gorgeous. I’m good-looking enough that I can work in the business. I get enough attention from men that I feel good. I see pictures of myself now, and I look younger than I think of myself. It hasn’t scared me yet."
When it comes to Amy Schumer, it seems like nothing does.
