How To Do Miami Like A Local

Miami is one of America's Great Under-Appreciated Cities. Yes, New York, L.A. and San Francisco are all legends for a reason. Sure, Miami's population — which hovers under half a million — is less than a 16th of NYC's. But that doesn't mean the international Florida hub isn't also diverse, fascinating, and jam-packed with things to do and see — just like its more populous northern sisters.
We're pretty well-versed in all that the Magic City has to offer, from Little Havana vibes to Art Deco hotels to that famous nightlife. But we wanted to provide you with a true insider's take, so we hit up a quintessential Miami It Girl — Annie Vazquez, a.k.a. blogging pioneer The Fashion Poet — to give us the lowdown on where the locals really eat, drink, shop, and hang in the city.
Vazquez' motto is "styling for the soul," and her roundup of Miami hotspots reflects just that: a soul-infused approach to Magic City living that is vibrant, varied, and surprisingly Zen. From coffee to kayaking to cocktails and everything in-between, this is the only guide you need in order to enjoy Miami like the locals do. Who knows? You may blend in so well, the tourists will start asking you for recommendations.