Jenny Slate & Chris Evans Have Reunited & It Feels So Good

We don't want to get everyone's hopes up, but Jenny Slate and Chris Evans looked pretty happy to see one another last night.
Everyone's been trying to Parent Trap the famous exes, whose breakup was reported in February, ever since they independently made glowing comments about each other in interviews. Last night's Los Angeles premiere of their film Gifted presented the perfect opportunity for Slate and Evans to reunite and (maybe) rekindle that old flame.
How did it go? Judging by these photos, pretty damn well. (Then again, they are actors who know how to flash a fake smile.)
Cute, right? Young costar McKenna Grace basically has that Lindsay Lohan smirk that signals a love match may be in progress.
Advertisement
The former couple met while shooting the drama about a child prodigy, but, according to Slate's recent interview with New York, didn't star dating until after the film had wrapped. Though they split after a few months of dating, they've each suggested that there's nothing but love and respect there.
"She’s my favourite human," Evans, 35, told People recently of Slate. “She's the best. I’ve never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She’ll give you one sentence and there’s no fat to it. You’re like, ‘You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.'”
"Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart," Slate, also 35, told New York. "He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colours. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-coloured, if you could paint it.
"We’re not on bad terms, but we haven’t really seen each other, spoken a lot,” she added. "I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard."
If nothing else, last night's meet-up seemed to be a step in that direction. Watch this space.
Advertisement