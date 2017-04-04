Nikki Bella's Engagement Ring Will Blow You Away

John Cena and his girlfriend of five years, Nikki Bella, got engaged on Sunday. The proposal sounds incredibly romantic — even if it was in the middle of a wrestling ring.
We're thrilled for the happy couple — but we're also interested in all the details about Bella's new rock. E! News has a closeup photo of the sparkler – and when you find out how much it's worth, you'll be amazed.
E! News talked to Deborah Villepigue, a certified gemologist appraiser, who believes Bella's ring is worth a whopping £90,000.
What makes the ring so special? It features "a perfect, round, brilliant diamond around four-and-a-half to five carats and about a half carat of round, brilliant diamonds flanking the centre stone on the band," Villepigue told E! News. The appraiser also called the ring's six-prong setting a "classic Tiffany design."
Advertisement
Aside from the size and carts of the diamond, it's also got great clarity and colour, which contributes to its value.
For just $115,000, Nikki Bella's stunning engagement ring can be yours. https://t.co/590u1frKAr pic.twitter.com/cJgOIjBbpY— E! News (@enews) April 4, 2017
The WWE star popped the question on stage during WrestleMania33. "I have been waiting so long to ask you this," Cena told Bella on Sunday. "Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, will you marry me?"
Needless to say, a thrilled Bella accepted the proposal.
"I never would have thought that he would have proposed in front of all those people. But that's home for us," Bella said on the Today Show Monday, referring to the wrestling ring. "WWE is our home. It's where we met. It's our passion and our life. For me, it's like, he is my prince charming. And he's saying, I want her to be my queen, at our home in front of our family. And honestly, I couldn't have asked for it to be any other way. It was perfect."
It's not a traditional love story, and we love them even more for it. Congratulations are in order for these lovebirds — and it's probably a good idea for them to get insurance on that ring, stat.
Advertisement