Rupert Sanders Spoke About His Affair With Kristen Stewart

Back in 2012, Rupert Sanders made waves in the entertainment world not because of his movies, but because of his personal life. The then-41-year-old married director was spotted out with actress Kristen Stewart, dropping the bombshell that the two were having an affair. Initially, Sanders only spoke about the incident in a simple statement.
"I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family," he said. "My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together."
Stewart, who was dating fellow Twilight actor Robert Pattinson at the time, released a similar statement to People.
"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," she said. "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardised the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."
"You never know what's coming in life," he told the outlet. "Around every corner there's something unexpected, and that's life. You just have to brush yourself off and continue moving forward the best you can. Everyone makes mistakes. I am bound to make more mistakes, and I wouldn't expect my life to be exciting if I didn't...If you took people off the table for a momentary lapse, there would be no one making art."
Marie Claire also spoke to Stewart about that time of her life back in 2015. While the actress doesn't explicitly refer to Sanders, she does say that it was a hugely difficult milestone.
"Speaking very candidly, it was a really traumatic period in my early 20s that kick-started something in me that was a bit more feral," she revealed, going on to explain that it made her stronger. "I'm really proud that I am able to move forward and not fall into every mental crater."
It seems the two have officially left the past behind them.
