Michelle Obama Wore Her Natural Hair For The First Time

Aside from the #unimpressed demo, there were also a few that dared to address the elephant in the room. "Boy if Michelle Obama would have ever worn her hair natural it would have been a fuckin debacle," a separate tweeter said. And he's got a point. Black women should be free to wear their hair however they choose in the workspace, but just look at what happened to Maxine Waters this week. And the U.S. court ruling that makes it legal to discriminate against employees with dreadlocks.