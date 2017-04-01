Spring is in the air — and in the stars! April is Aries season, as the sun beams through the first sign of the Zodiac until the 19th. Like a fresh coat of paint or a clean breeze, this cosmic cycle is a much-needed revival. Time to leave the disappointments in the rearview and put our energy toward brighter things. Not that we'll be able to leave the past behind completely. Four planets will be retrograde in April, which will force us to do some recon work. Love planet Venus, who's been backspinning since March 4, will be retro until the 15th. This could bring some false starts to our spring fever — and even a spate of exes returning from the past. Messenger Mercury will also pivot into reverse from April 9 to May 3. Don't be surprised to see old friends (and flames) showing up in your comment feeds or even at your front door. If a reunion isn't what you wished and dreamed of, screen, ignore, and block.