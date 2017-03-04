It looks like Nicholas Gonzalez's schedule is about to get a little crazier. Not only is the Pretty Little Liars star set for a role in the upcoming season of Netflix's Narcos, a TV movie, and a horror flick, he and his wife, Kelsey, welcomed their very first baby on Wednesday.
People reports that husband and wife announced the news via Facebook, saying that it was the "best day of our life." The couple named the new arrival, a girl, Ever Lee Wilde Gonzalez.
"We are looking forward to sleepless nights and blissed-out days," they told the magazine in a joint statement. "We are so in love with our new, little person. She is the best thing — ever!"
In addition to his role as Marco Furey on PLL, you may recognise Gonzalez from his parts on ABC's How to Get Away With Murder, where he played Dominick, and CW's The Flash. Kelsey is an actor as well as a producer. She's had parts on PLL, Scandal, and Desperate Housewives. Lately, she's been focusing on building a staffing agency for young professionals and creatives.
Nicholas also shared a picture of little Ever Lee on Instagram. In the sweet snapshot, she's swaddled in a hospital blanket and is wearing a tiny beanie embellished with a huge bow. Her eyes are wide open, and she looks adorable. Fans were quick to offer their congratulations to the couple in the comments.
"Your children are not your children," Nicholas captioned the photo. "They are the sons and daughters of life's longing for itself." It's a quote from famed Lebanese-American poet and artist Kahlil Gibran.
Nicholas and Kelsey married in 2016. When they tied the knot, they were already anticipating starting a family together. "It's all about building a family," Nicholas told People. "We're ready and excited!"
