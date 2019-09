Longtime Little Monsters might not be surprised to see their Mother Monster talking about hip pain, though. The 31-year-old was forced to cancel the remainder of her Born This Way Ball world tour in February 2013 after suffering a massive joint tear and hip breakage requiring surgery. Initially , she thought the pain was the result of only a labral tear and an inflammatory joint condition called synovitis , but tests revealed her hip was broken as well. "Nobody knew, and I haven’t even told the fans yet," she revealed to Women's Wear Daily that July. "[The MRIs showed] giant craters, a hole in my hip the size of a quarter, and the cartilage was just hanging out the other side of my hip. She added, "The surgeon told me that if I had done another show I might have needed a full hip replacement. I would have been out at least a year, maybe longer."