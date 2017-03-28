The First IT Trailer Is Here For You To Relive Your Childhood Nightmares

A new trailer for IT, an adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 horror, has arrived. Now, if you ever read the book or caught the 1990 mini-series version as a child, it would likely have scared the bejeezus out of you so there's every chance this trailer will induce some terrifying flashbacks. You have been warned.
The story (which made you never go near clowns, drains or red balloons ever again) followed a group of children terrorised by the eponymous It (or Pennywise the Dancing Clown), this time played by Bill Skarsgård. Andrés Muschietti directs the film (which will be released in two parts) and among the group of petrified children are Finn Wolfhard (best known as the adorable Mike in Stranger Things) and Jaeden Lieberher from Midnight Special. Feel like reawakening your childhood trauma? Watch the new trailer here.
IT arrives in UK cinemas on 8th September.
