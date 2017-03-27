Girls Season 6, Episode 7 Recap: "The Bounce"

Marnie’s life, on the other hand, continues to sink slowly but surely into the toilet. She’s been evicted, for starters, and her mom won’t give her any money. Instead of abandoning her music career to work at Steven Alan or something, she does the next best thing which is to sell her heirloom jewellery to a pawn shop, in exchange for her “freedom.” The necklace that was supposedly vintage isn’t, though, and like everything else in Marnie’s life, it’s a lie. The “diamond” her dad gave her is glass. Everything she’s known up until this very moment, in a pawn shop, yelling at a man who has probably seen worse, is false. In response to Marnie’s temper tantrum which would be better placed in therapy, the pawn shop owner rolls his eyes. Marnie, always attuned to any slight, perceived or otherwise, refuses to leave until he tells her why he did that.