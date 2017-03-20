Many critics see Kim’s choice to do this job as a sign of stupidity and immorality, and consider her unworthy of the millions she has racked up. After that testimony, I find the opposite to be true. I’m not sure if I’d ever choose to do Kim’s job, but that’s my business and not grounds for me or anyone else to judge her for doing so. Just because something may be priceless to me, doesn’t mean someone else can’t put a lofty price tag on it in their own life, especially when the only person they're affecting is themselves. If someone chooses to make their most painful and traumatic experiences available for consumption, they deserve to be compensated pretty damn well. Perhaps it’s a result of my own conditioning as a child of the social media age, but I’m hyper-sensitive to the implications of exposure. I think "you'll never be broke" is a pretty fair trade for such an intrusion of privacy. As far as I’m concerned, she deserves every penny.