There were 227 women total, including 56 self-made ones, 15 of whom were new to the group. The U.S. has the most billionaires total and the most women on the list — 74, to be exact. Next was Germany with 28, then China with 23. China also has the most self-made billionaires on the list, with 21, followed by the U.S. with 17, Hong Kong with five, and the U.K. with three.