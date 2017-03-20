Girls Season 6 Episode 6 Recap: “Full Disclosure”

Hannah, also, is not telling the father. “I don’t want him to be a part of the kid’s life, so why would I tell him," which sounds logical in your head but less so out loud. To Marnie’s point, Hannah should probably tell the father. He has a right to know and her kid will certainly grow up asking a lot of questions that Hannah doesn’t have the answers to. What’s nice about this is that slowly but surely, Hannah’s resolve to have this child seems to be chipping away, masked only by the fact that she’s convinced it will fix her life. This is not first trimester hormones, Marnie. What you’re witnessing is Hannah’s slow-burn of a meltdown as she realises that she is decidedly unqualified to have this child, but is determined to do so anyway.