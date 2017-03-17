Now that Beauty and the Beast is a smash hit, what's next for Disney? A whole lot, evidently. They have a multitude of live-action movies on deck, based on their many beloved animated classics over the years. There are at least 20 Disney films slated for the next few years, including remakes, sequels, spinoffs, and prequels.
We've got an Aladdin remake in the pipeline, along with favourites from The Lion King to The Little Mermaid. And then there are lesser-known movies like The Sword in the Stone that are getting revived. Most exciting, perhaps, are the origin story spinoffs planned. Ever wonder how The Genie got to be trapped in the lamp? Or what Tinkerbell does when she's not flitting around with Peter Pan in Neverland? You'll find out soon enough.
Ahead, all of the live-action movies based on Disney classics planned to hit cinemas in the near future.